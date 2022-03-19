New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $1.26 Million Stock Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board cut its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 79,808 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,700 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $1,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 16,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 35,040 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 82,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,302 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 21,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

HPE opened at $17.04 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a one year low of $12.99 and a one year high of $17.76.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.27%.

In related news, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 17,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total value of $269,832.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 9,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total transaction of $145,044.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 350,813 shares of company stock valued at $5,866,156 over the last quarter. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HPE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.93.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

