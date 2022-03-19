New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $1.30 Million Stock Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board cut its stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,503 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $1,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Quest Diagnostics by 7.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,625,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,689,266,000 after buying an additional 806,359 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Quest Diagnostics by 4.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,480,473 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $459,317,000 after buying an additional 141,643 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 38.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,056,324 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $271,372,000 after acquiring an additional 567,239 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 3.3% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,773,355 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $257,686,000 after acquiring an additional 57,258 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 80.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,334,563 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $193,926,000 after acquiring an additional 596,838 shares during the period. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 2,750 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.26, for a total transaction of $347,215.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 6,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.21, for a total value of $842,087.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DGX. StockNews.com cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $129.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $159.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quest Diagnostics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.00.

Shares of DGX opened at $145.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.56. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $123.81 and a fifty-two week high of $174.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $137.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.41.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical research company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.35 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 28.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. This is a boost from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.94%.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

