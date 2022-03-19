New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Lowers Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reduced its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 111.0% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 287 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 418.5% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 337 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. 69.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LYB opened at $102.43 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $99.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.69. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $84.17 and a 52-week high of $118.01. The stock has a market cap of $33.60 billion, a PE ratio of 6.12, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.39.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.85 by ($0.22). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 56.72%. The business had revenue of $12.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 15.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 27.00%.

LYB has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.13.

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

