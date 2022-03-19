New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 300 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reduced its position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $1,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,104,245 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $397,603,000 after purchasing an additional 149,814 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 690.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,085,120 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $391,641,000 after purchasing an additional 947,858 shares during the period. Spyglass Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 662,774 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $239,208,000 after purchasing an additional 29,396 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 187.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 640,560 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $231,191,000 after purchasing an additional 417,705 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 591,649 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $213,561,000 after purchasing an additional 17,224 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.92% of the company’s stock.

ULTA opened at $391.23 on Friday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $297.29 and a 12-month high of $422.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $370.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $381.12. The company has a market capitalization of $21.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.65.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 54.42% and a net margin of 11.42%. The business’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 18.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 5,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.54, for a total transaction of $2,053,443.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

ULTA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $433.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com raised Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $424.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $446.64.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

