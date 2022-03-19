New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 600 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lessened its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $1,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 1,219.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 143.1% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 97.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider David P. Melito sold 9,351 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total transaction of $430,613.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on SYF. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Synchrony Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

Shares of SYF stock opened at $37.59 on Friday. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $33.76 and a 12 month high of $52.49. The stock has a market cap of $19.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.24.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.01. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 30.77%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, December 15th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is currently 12.01%.

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

