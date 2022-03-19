Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,000 Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Rackspace Technology by 4.6% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Rackspace Technology by 5.4% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 21,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Rackspace Technology by 11.4% during the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in Rackspace Technology by 8.9% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 24,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Rackspace Technology by 5.2% during the third quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 2,857 shares in the last quarter. 95.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RXT has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Rackspace Technology from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Rackspace Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $21.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Rackspace Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Rackspace Technology from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Rackspace Technology from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.45.

NASDAQ RXT opened at $11.24 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Rackspace Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.28 and a fifty-two week high of $26.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of -10.70, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.78.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Rackspace Technology had a positive return on equity of 15.14% and a negative net margin of 7.25%. The firm had revenue of $777.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rackspace Technology, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

