Newfound Research LLC Invests $65,000 in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 453 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 420,313 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $60,481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Hartline Investment Corp boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.9% in the third quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 279,862 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,798,000 after purchasing an additional 7,949 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 18.7% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 43,391 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,737,000 after purchasing an additional 6,839 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 21,885 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Finally, Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 7,874 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMD opened at $113.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $136.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.85. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.50 and a 1 year high of $164.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.66.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 44.25%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 9,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,280,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 28,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.25, for a total transaction of $3,540,849.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 160,996 shares of company stock valued at $19,651,602 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

AMD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.26.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

