Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:NXR.UN) PT Raised to C$15.30 at BMO Capital Markets

Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:NXR.UN – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$13.80 to C$15.30 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

NXR.UN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.00 to C$14.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday.

Get Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of NXR.UN opened at C$2.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.75. The stock has a market cap of C$234.68 million and a P/E ratio of 4.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$2.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.09. Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of C$1.09 and a 12-month high of C$2.35.

Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (the ÂREITÂ) was established under the laws of Ontario pursuant to its declaration of trust, as amended and restated effective April 28, 2014 and November 28, 2017. The REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust which owns and operates commercial real estate properties in Western Canada, Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.