Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:NXR.UN) PT Raised to C$15.50 at Raymond James

Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:NXR.UN – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$14.50 to C$15.50 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, National Bankshares set a C$11.87 target price on Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th.

Shares of CVE NXR.UN opened at C$2.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.75, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.09 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.09. Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$1.09 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.35. The company has a market cap of C$234.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.33.

Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (the ÂREITÂ) was established under the laws of Ontario pursuant to its declaration of trust, as amended and restated effective April 28, 2014 and November 28, 2017. The REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust which owns and operates commercial real estate properties in Western Canada, Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada.

