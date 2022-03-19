Nighthawk Gold Corp. (TSE:NHK) Insider Robert Douglas Cudney Buys 31,000 Shares

Nighthawk Gold Corp. (TSE:NHK – Get Rating) insider Robert Douglas Cudney bought 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,350.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 13,746,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$11,684,645.70.

Robert Douglas Cudney also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 11th, Robert Douglas Cudney purchased 30,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.73 per share, with a total value of C$21,900.00.

On Wednesday, January 26th, Robert Douglas Cudney purchased 50,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.71 per share, with a total value of C$35,500.00.

On Thursday, January 20th, Robert Douglas Cudney purchased 5,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.78 per share, with a total value of C$3,900.00.

On Tuesday, January 4th, Robert Douglas Cudney purchased 2,500 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.82 per share, with a total value of C$2,050.00.

On Thursday, December 16th, Robert Douglas Cudney purchased 5,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.81 per share, with a total value of C$4,050.00.

Shares of TSE:NHK opened at C$0.87 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.76 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.82. Nighthawk Gold Corp. has a twelve month low of C$0.64 and a twelve month high of C$1.35. The company has a market cap of C$74.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.83.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NHK. Laurentian Bank of Canada began coverage on Nighthawk Gold in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$3.75 price target for the company. Haywood Securities decreased their price target on Nighthawk Gold from C$3.50 to C$2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Laurentian set a C$3.75 target price on Nighthawk Gold in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

About Nighthawk Gold

Nighthawk Gold Corp. identifies, acquires, explores for, and evaluates gold properties in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Indin Lake Gold property, which comprises of Archean gold camp covering an area of 229,791 acres located in the Northwest Territories. The company was formerly known as Merc International Minerals Inc and changed its name to Nighthawk Gold Corp.

