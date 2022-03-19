NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Purchased by Capital Insight Partners LLC

Capital Insight Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,261 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $3,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in NIKE by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,647,237 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,579,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562,707 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,842,176 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,018,705,000 after buying an additional 418,833 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in NIKE by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,340,384 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,678,912,000 after buying an additional 543,451 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in NIKE by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,605,476 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,266,403,000 after buying an additional 167,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,120,729 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,469,838,000 after buying an additional 296,033 shares during the last quarter. 64.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total value of $14,639,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 1,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $300,162.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NKE opened at $131.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $139.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.69. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.75 and a 12-month high of $179.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.36, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.97.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.25 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 13.32%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.94%.

NKE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $172.00 price target on NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on NIKE from $202.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on NIKE from $202.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on NIKE from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.79.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

