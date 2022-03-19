NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGPF) Upgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to “Buy”

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGPF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.

OTCMKTS:NNGPF opened at $48.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.07 and a 200-day moving average of $52.86. NN Group has a 52 week low of $39.69 and a 52 week high of $60.06.

NN Group N.V., a financial services company, primarily provides life insurance products in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Banking, and Other segments. It offers group and individual life insurance, and pension products; non-life insurance products, including motor, fire, liability, transport, travel, and disability and accident insurance; employee benefits, and health insurance products; corporate-owned life insurance products; and single premium variable annuity individual life insurance products.

