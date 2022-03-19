NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGPF) Upgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to “Buy”

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGPF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.
OTCMKTS:NNGPF opened at $48.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.07 and a 200-day moving average of $52.86. NN Group has a 52 week low of $39.69 and a 52 week high of $60.06.
NN Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
