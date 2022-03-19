Noble Financial Begins Coverage on Alvopetro Energy (OTCMKTS:ALVOF)

Noble Financial started coverage on shares of Alvopetro Energy (OTCMKTS:ALVOF – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.
ALVOF stock opened at $4.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $141.72 million, a P/E ratio of 22.86 and a beta of -0.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.29. Alvopetro Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.36 and a fifty-two week high of $8.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.
