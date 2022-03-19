Noble Financial Begins Coverage on Alvopetro Energy (OTCMKTS:ALVOF)

Noble Financial started coverage on shares of Alvopetro Energy (OTCMKTS:ALVOF – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

ALVOF stock opened at $4.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $141.72 million, a P/E ratio of 22.86 and a beta of -0.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.29. Alvopetro Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.36 and a fifty-two week high of $8.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Get Alvopetro Energy alerts:

About Alvopetro Energy (Get Rating)

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, and production of hydrocarbons onshore. Its natural gas projects include Caburé and Gomo. The company was founded on September 25, 2013 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alvopetro Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alvopetro Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.