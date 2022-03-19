Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler cut shares of Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $7.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $10.00. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Noodles & Company’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Noodles & Company from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Noodles & Company from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Noodles & Company from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Noodles & Company from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Noodles & Company from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.83.

NDLS stock opened at $6.54 on Friday. Noodles & Company has a 12 month low of $5.66 and a 12 month high of $13.55. The firm has a market cap of $298.94 million, a PE ratio of 81.76, a P/E/G ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

Noodles & Company ( NASDAQ:NDLS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $114.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.67 million. Noodles & Company had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 18.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Noodles & Company will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Jones acquired 29,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.90 per share, for a total transaction of $200,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Noodles & Company by 135.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,558 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Noodles & Company by 383.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,603 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 6,030 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Noodles & Company by 126,837.5% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,155 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 10,147 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Noodles & Company during the 4th quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Noodles & Company during the 4th quarter worth $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

