Nordea Investment Management AB Acquires 57,036 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,577,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,036 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.13% of NextEra Energy worth $239,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NEE. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 18.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,252,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,119,135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177,066 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 30.8% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 8,201,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $644,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930,955 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 46.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,903,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $385,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562,545 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 24.0% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 4,499,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $353,330,000 after acquiring an additional 869,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 7.0% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,990,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $862,979,000 after purchasing an additional 721,452 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Rebecca J. Kujawa acquired 7,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $71.83 per share, with a total value of $502,810.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James L. Robo acquired 64,691 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $77.26 per share, with a total value of $4,998,026.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 73,691 shares of company stock valued at $5,648,077. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NEE opened at $82.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $161.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.51, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.52 and a 200 day moving average of $83.26. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.79 and a 12 month high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 20.93%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 93.92%.

Several analysts have recently commented on NEE shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. KeyCorp raised NextEra Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.43.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

