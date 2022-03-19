Nordea Investment Management AB Acquires 58,792 Shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS)

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,082,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,792 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.60% of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP worth $30,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 24.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,209,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032,188 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 117.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,637,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,596,000 after acquiring an additional 884,085 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 2.3% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 30,350,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $214,246,000 after acquiring an additional 690,283 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 9.4% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,962,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,216,000 after buying an additional 514,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc raised its stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 36.9% in the third quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 1,142,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,089,000 after buying an additional 308,007 shares in the last quarter. 13.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBS stock opened at $8.95 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP has a 52-week low of $5.76 and a 52-week high of $9.10. The firm has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.98.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo SABESP engages in the provision of water and sewage service. It also offers advisory services on the rational use of water, planning and commercial, and financial and operational management. The company was founded on September 6, 1973 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

