Nordea Investment Management AB Boosts Stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 39.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 289,863 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,539 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.12% of Travelers Companies worth $45,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 33,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,065,000 after acquiring an additional 6,952 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,701,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 36.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,450,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $217,186,000 after acquiring an additional 390,974 shares in the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.4% in the third quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 19,492 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,963,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 25.5% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,045 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TRV shares. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $163.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays cut shares of Travelers Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.93.

NYSE TRV opened at $180.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $144.44 and a 52 week high of $181.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $170.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.40.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $5.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.86 by $1.34. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.24%.

In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.04, for a total value of $1,670,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 66,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.47, for a total transaction of $11,340,005.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 163,026 shares of company stock valued at $27,862,876. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

