Nordea Investment Management AB Buys 4,962 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 575,985 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,962 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.19% of HCA Healthcare worth $148,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 96.7% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the third quarter worth about $33,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 168.9% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. 66.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 22,198 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.23, for a total transaction of $5,754,387.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 20,633 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.01, for a total value of $5,034,658.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 54,353 shares of company stock worth $13,888,464. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE HCA opened at $260.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.06, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $249.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $248.28. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $181.91 and a fifty-two week high of $272.26. The company has a market cap of $78.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.61.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.57 by ($0.15). HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 303.35% and a net margin of 11.84%. The firm had revenue of $15.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.79 earnings per share for the current year.

HCA Healthcare announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, January 27th that allows the company to buyback $8.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. This is a boost from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is 10.54%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HCA shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded HCA Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. StockNews.com upgraded HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 12th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $320.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.21.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile (Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

