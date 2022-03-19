Nordea Investment Management AB Grows Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,752,925 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 225,327 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.11% of Procter & Gamble worth $447,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,471,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,923,533,000 after purchasing an additional 978,467 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,831,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,869,502,000 after buying an additional 331,201 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 33.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,748,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,922,090,000 after buying an additional 3,467,039 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 8.7% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,804,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,711,000 after buying an additional 783,113 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,760,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,486,000 after buying an additional 78,073 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 59,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.01, for a total value of $9,465,551.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 281,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.58, for a total value of $45,166,497.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 566,796 shares of company stock worth $91,098,906. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.50.

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $150.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $363.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.47. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $127.90 and a fifty-two week high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.34 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.99% and a net margin of 18.52%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st were given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.48%.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

