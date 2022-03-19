Nordea Investment Management AB Has $49.89 Million Stock Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 218,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,801 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.06% of CME Group worth $49,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in CME Group by 3,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CME Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. RE Advisers Corp raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 53.1% in the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 96.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group in the third quarter worth approximately $87,000. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Sean Tully sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.80, for a total value of $919,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles P. Carey sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.36, for a total value of $733,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,650 shares of company stock worth $7,814,564. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CME opened at $249.60 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $234.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $221.17. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.79 and a 1-year high of $256.94. The firm has a market cap of $89.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.02. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 56.22%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.72%.

Several analysts have recently commented on CME shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on CME Group from $267.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on CME Group from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Bank of America increased their price objective on CME Group from $244.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CME Group from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on CME Group from $258.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CME Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $252.77.

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

