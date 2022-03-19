Nordea Investment Management AB Increases Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,047,272 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,493 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.51% of General Mills worth $203,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 5.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,625,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,090,000 after acquiring an additional 473,686 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 51.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,785,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980,227 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 2.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,671,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,457,000 after acquiring an additional 104,762 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 19.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,669,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,348,000 after acquiring an additional 748,544 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 15.0% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,270,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,485,000 after acquiring an additional 556,600 shares during the period. 73.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GIS opened at $62.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.23. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.67 and a twelve month high of $69.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.52.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.06). General Mills had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 12.02%. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.20%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GIS. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of General Mills from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.89.

In other General Mills news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 14,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.02, for a total value of $997,684.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total transaction of $332,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,298 shares of company stock worth $5,130,301 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

