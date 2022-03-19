Nordea Investment Management AB Increases Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 647,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 126,266 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $54,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Foundation Advisors raised its position in Charles Schwab by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 271,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,801,000 after buying an additional 13,292 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,305,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $386,431,000 after purchasing an additional 36,423 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 19,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 280,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,463,000 after purchasing an additional 48,254 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 23,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.38, for a total transaction of $536,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 1,420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.43, for a total transaction of $126,990.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 755,585 shares of company stock worth $67,167,325. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab stock opened at $90.00 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $63.07 and a 12-month high of $96.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $87.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 31.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.37%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SCHW. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 21st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.78.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

