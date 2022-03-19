Nordea Investment Management AB Increases Stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 155,880 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.10% of Veeva Systems worth $40,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in Veeva Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 312.9% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

VEEV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Stephens downgraded shares of Veeva Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $268.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $303.00 to $288.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $285.58.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 11,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.05, for a total transaction of $3,034,706.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 13.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Veeva Systems stock opened at $197.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.97, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $215.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $264.44. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.48 and a 12-month high of $343.96.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.02. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 23.09%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

