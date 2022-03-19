Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 22,944 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Posted by on Mar 19th, 2022

Nordea Investment Management AB trimmed its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMCGet Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 756,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,944 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.15% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $131,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 88.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MMC stock opened at $162.33 on Friday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.48 and a 52-week high of $175.12. The stock has a market cap of $81.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $155.09 and a 200-day moving average of $161.01.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMCGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.02. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 30.91%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 27th were issued a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 26th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 34.91%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MMC shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $179.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $183.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $168.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.86.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies (Get Rating)

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

