Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 56,717 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Nordea Investment Management AB lowered its stake in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 240,225 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 56,717 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.11% of Seagate Technology worth $27,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STX. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Seagate Technology during the third quarter worth $33,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Seagate Technology during the third quarter worth $41,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Seagate Technology by 196.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 589 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in Seagate Technology by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 446 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. 81.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Seagate Technology stock opened at $94.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $70.53 and a 12-month high of $117.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83, a P/E/G ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.04.

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The data storage provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 322.33% and a net margin of 15.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 8.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.13%.

STX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.04.

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 1,750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $189,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 3,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total value of $364,906.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,079,755 shares of company stock valued at $224,400,956 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Profile (Get Rating)

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.