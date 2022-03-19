Nortech Systems (NSYS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 21st. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Nortech Systems stock opened at $11.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.40 million, a PE ratio of -19.26 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.56. Nortech Systems has a one year low of $5.45 and a one year high of $14.20.

Separately, TheStreet raised Nortech Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th.

Nortech Systems, Inc operates as an electronic manufacturing services company. The firm offers a full range of value-added engineering, technical and manufacturing services and support including project management, designing, testing, prototyping, manufacturing, supply chain management and post-market services.

