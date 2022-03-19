North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA – Get Rating) (TSE:NOA) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of North American Construction Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. CIBC began coverage on shares of North American Construction Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities upgraded shares of North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of North American Construction Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, North American Construction Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

NYSE NOA opened at $15.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $435.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.99. North American Construction Group has a one year low of $10.29 and a one year high of $17.79.

North American Construction Group ( NYSE:NOA Get Rating ) (TSE:NOA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $143.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.51 million. North American Construction Group had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 22.23%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. Equities analysts expect that North American Construction Group will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in North American Construction Group in the 4th quarter worth $173,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,661 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of North American Construction Group during the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in North American Construction Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in North American Construction Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $163,000. 44.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About North American Construction Group

North American Construction Group Ltd. engages in providing mining and heavy construction services. It offers mining and heavy construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors. The company focuses on supporting the construction and operation of surface mines, in the oil sands.

