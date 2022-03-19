Nu Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NU) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Nu Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.29.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bradesco Corretora began coverage on shares of NU in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of NU in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.50 target price for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on NU in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. New Street Research assumed coverage on NU in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Finally, Itau BBA Securities began coverage on NU in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in NU during the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of NU in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of NU in the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in NU during the 4th quarter worth approximately $170,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in NU during the 4th quarter valued at $188,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NU stock opened at $7.86 on Friday. NU has a 1 year low of $5.55 and a 1 year high of $12.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.90.

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking and technology platform. Nu Holdings Ltd. is based in S?O PAULO.

