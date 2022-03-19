Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Price Target Raised to $121.00

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) had its target price increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $85.00 to $121.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Nutrien from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $79.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $95.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a report on Friday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a report on Monday, March 7th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nutrien has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $91.65.

Shares of NTR stock opened at $99.65 on Wednesday. Nutrien has a 52-week low of $52.28 and a 52-week high of $102.25. The stock has a market cap of $54.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.55.

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nutrien will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This is a positive change from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTR. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nutrien in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nutrien in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Nutrien by 57.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Nutrien in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Nutrien by 84.9% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. 64.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

