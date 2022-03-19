Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of OVLY stock opened at $18.88 on Friday. Oak Valley Bancorp has a one year low of $16.05 and a one year high of $19.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.47 and its 200 day moving average is $17.93. The company has a market capitalization of $155.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 0.40.

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.85 million for the quarter. Oak Valley Bancorp had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 12.00%.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This is an increase from Oak Valley Bancorp’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.12. Oak Valley Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.08%.

In other news, Director James L. Gilbert sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $26,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 644 shares of company stock worth $12,226. Insiders own 18.58% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 325.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Oak Valley Bancorp by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 5,376 shares during the period. Finally, Fourthstone LLC bought a new stake in Oak Valley Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $390,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.06% of the company’s stock.

Oak Valley Bancorp Company Profile

Oak Valley Bancorp is a bank holding company, which operates through its subsidiary, Oak Valley Community Bank offers commercial banking services. It offers checking and savings, money markets, home loans, home equity loans, consumer loans, debit master card, telephone banking, mobile banking, commercial loans, agricultural loans, small business loans, and payroll services.

