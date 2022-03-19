Oddo Bhf Upgrades Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP) to “Outperform”

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Oddo Bhf from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $60.85 price target on the stock. Oddo Bhf’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 22.41% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CCEP. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. ING Group assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.05 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from €61.00 ($67.03) to €60.00 ($65.93) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.84.

Shares of NYSE CCEP opened at $49.71 on Thursday. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a 12 month low of $42.33 and a 12 month high of $63.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.74.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCEP. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 8.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 48.2% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 595,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,911,000 after acquiring an additional 193,471 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP raised its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 76.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP now owns 100,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,539,000 after acquiring an additional 43,384 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the second quarter valued at $256,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 129.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,074,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,434,000 after buying an additional 607,071 shares in the last quarter.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

