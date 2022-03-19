ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Holdings Raised by Bellecapital International Ltd.

Bellecapital International Ltd. boosted its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 591 shares during the quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKE. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 163.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,396,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $254,965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726,075 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,482,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,957,000 after purchasing an additional 446,932 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,679,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $271,384,000 after purchasing an additional 419,358 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 3rd quarter valued at $22,197,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,260,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $131,073,000 after purchasing an additional 375,971 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Get ONEOK alerts:

In other ONEOK news, Director Mark W. Helderman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total value of $2,018,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on OKE shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $66.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.64.

Shares of ONEOK stock opened at $67.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.27. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.01 and a twelve month high of $69.90. The firm has a market cap of $29.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.79.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.03). ONEOK had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 25.14%. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.58%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 111.31%.

ONEOK Company Profile (Get Rating)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.