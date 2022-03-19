OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) Sees Large Volume Increase

OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 7,682 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 211,939 shares.The stock last traded at $13.16 and had previously closed at $13.01.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum began coverage on OneSpan in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut OneSpan from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 26th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on OneSpan from $32.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $543.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.65 and a beta of 0.63.

OneSpan ( NASDAQ:OSPN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $59.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.55 million. OneSpan had a negative net margin of 14.26% and a negative return on equity of 10.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that OneSpan Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder T Kendall Hunt sold 15,585 shares of OneSpan stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total value of $247,333.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 19.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OSPN. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of OneSpan by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 238,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,091,000 after purchasing an additional 5,692 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of OneSpan by 80.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 153,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,913,000 after purchasing an additional 68,423 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of OneSpan by 809.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of OneSpan in the 2nd quarter valued at about $794,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in OneSpan by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 33,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 2,396 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

About OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN)

OneSpan, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of security solutions for identity, security, and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. Its solutions has the following functions: secure access to online accounts, data, assets, and applications for global enterprises; provide tools for application developers to easily integrate security functions into their web-based and mobile applications; and facilitate digital transactions involving the signing, sending, and managing of documents.

