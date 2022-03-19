OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OpGen, Inc. is a microbial genetics analysis company. The Company offers optical mapping services for analysis of microbial, yeast and fungal genomic architecture. OpGen, Inc. headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on shares of OpGen from $4.35 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of OpGen in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th.

OpGen stock opened at $0.72 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.87 and its 200-day moving average is $1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.55. OpGen has a 1 year low of $0.72 and a 1 year high of $3.72. The company has a market cap of $28.14 million, a P/E ratio of -0.61 and a beta of -0.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in OpGen by 329.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 421,466 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 323,388 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in OpGen by 205.1% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 83,227 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 55,946 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in OpGen during the 4th quarter valued at about $238,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in OpGen by 101.2% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 114,316 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 57,491 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in OpGen by 1,020.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,696,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after buying an additional 1,545,400 shares during the period. 7.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OpGen Company Profile

OpGen, Inc is a precision medicine company harnessing the power of molecular diagnostics and informatics to help combat infectious disease. It also engages in the development of molecular information products and services for global healthcare settings. It also offers guidance to clinicians about life threatening infections, improve patient outcomes, and decrease the spread of infections caused by multidrug-resistant microorganisms (MDROs).

