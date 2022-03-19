Oppenheimer Comments on IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:IDYA)

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 16th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Degeeter expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.37) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for IDEAYA Biosciences’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.73) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.95) EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IDEAYA Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Capital lifted their target price on IDEAYA Biosciences from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded IDEAYA Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IDEAYA Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.88.

IDYA stock opened at $12.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $486.22 million, a P/E ratio of -9.09 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.69. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 1 year low of $10.94 and a 1 year high of $28.00.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.16). IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative net margin of 178.09% and a negative return on equity of 18.87%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 4.1% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC increased its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 12,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 12.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 82.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares during the period. 83.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc engages in the research and development of oncology-focused precision medicine. The firm focuses on the targeted therapeutics for patients selected using molecular diagnostics. Its product candidate, IDE196, is a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

