Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.400-$1.440 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.380. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.56 billion-$11.79 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.76 billion.

NYSE:ORCL opened at $81.68 on Friday. Oracle has a 12-month low of $65.86 and a 12-month high of $106.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.82.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). Oracle had a negative return on equity of 383.80% and a net margin of 18.08%. The business had revenue of $10.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Oracle will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.04%.

Oracle announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the enterprise software provider to reacquire up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Oracle from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $110.00 price target on Oracle in a report on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $110.00 price target on Oracle in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. JMP Securities restated a hold rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Oracle from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $91.09.

In other Oracle news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 30,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total transaction of $2,678,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles W. Moorman bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $83.76 per share, with a total value of $1,256,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 10,860 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,153 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Oracle by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 3,910 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Oracle by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 141,608 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $11,859,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

