Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Organovo stock opened at $3.95 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.95. The company has a market capitalization of $34.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 0.49. Organovo has a 1 year low of $2.56 and a 1 year high of $11.25.

Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The medical research company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Organovo by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,569 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 4,473 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Organovo by 16.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,689 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 4,478 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in Organovo by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 19,766 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 4,666 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Organovo during the third quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Organovo in the second quarter worth $147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

About Organovo (Get Rating)

Organovo Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing 3D tissues that recapitulate key aspects of human disease. Its 3D human tissue platform includes its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters, which are automated devices that enable the fabrication of 3D living tissues comprised mammalian cells; and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.

