Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.
Organovo stock opened at $3.95 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.95. The company has a market capitalization of $34.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 0.49. Organovo has a 1 year low of $2.56 and a 1 year high of $11.25.
Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The medical research company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter.
About Organovo (Get Rating)
Organovo Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing 3D tissues that recapitulate key aspects of human disease. Its 3D human tissue platform includes its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters, which are automated devices that enable the fabrication of 3D living tissues comprised mammalian cells; and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Organovo (ONVO)
- 3 “Boring” Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/14 – 3/18
- What’s Going On With Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)?
- The Institutions Are Buying The Dip In FedEx
Receive News & Ratings for Organovo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organovo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.