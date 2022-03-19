Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.580-$0.730 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.790. The company issued revenue guidance of $475 million-$490 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $488.52 million.

Shares of OFIX stock opened at $32.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.06 and its 200 day moving average is $34.14. Orthofix Medical has a 12 month low of $28.65 and a 12 month high of $47.05.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The medical device company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.14. Orthofix Medical had a negative net margin of 8.26% and a positive return on equity of 4.84%. The company had revenue of $125.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Orthofix Medical will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on OFIX. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Orthofix Medical from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Orthofix Medical from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Orthofix Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Orthofix Medical from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OFIX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Orthofix Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $4,854,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,393,759 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $105,513,000 after buying an additional 155,154 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 255,928 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $7,957,000 after buying an additional 57,073 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 104.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 98,790 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,961,000 after buying an additional 50,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 843,293 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $26,218,000 after buying an additional 31,885 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

Orthofix Medical, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices. It operates through the following business segments: Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine reporting segment offers three primary product categories: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, and Biologics. The Bone Growth Therapies product category manufactures, distributes, and provides support services of bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion.

