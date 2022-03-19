Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) COO Sells $40,963.10 in Stock

Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating) COO Martin Vazquez sold 1,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total value of $40,963.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Martin Vazquez also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 1st, Martin Vazquez sold 5,000 shares of Outset Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $217,550.00.

On Monday, January 3rd, Martin Vazquez sold 16,000 shares of Outset Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total value of $752,800.00.

Shares of Outset Medical stock opened at $43.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 7.17 and a current ratio of 7.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.85. Outset Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.29 and a fifty-two week high of $61.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 253.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Outset Medical during the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Outset Medical during the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 423.1% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 297.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on OM shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Outset Medical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America started coverage on Outset Medical in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Outset Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Outset Medical from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Outset Medical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.25.

Outset Medical Company Profile

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

