Oxford Nanopore Technologies (LON:ONT) Receives Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Oxford Nanopore Technologies (LON:ONT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 662 ($8.61) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 48.10% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ONT. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.75) target price on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 700 ($9.10) price objective on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a report on Tuesday.

LON:ONT opened at GBX 447 ($5.81) on Thursday. Oxford Nanopore Technologies has a twelve month low of GBX 361.50 ($4.70) and a twelve month high of GBX 736 ($9.57).

Oxford Nanopore Technologies Limited develops and commercializes a technology platform using nanopore-based sensing for the analysis of various types of molecules. The company offers MinION, a portable device for deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) and ribonucleic acid (RNA) sequencing; GridION, a self-contained benchtop device for running and analyzing up to five MinION or Flongle flow cells; Flongle, an adapter for use in MinION or GridION devices to attach a Flongle flow cell; PromethION 24 and PromethION 48 benchtop nanopore-based sequencers for multiple users to deliver multi-sample and multi-experiment sequencing results; and VolTRAX, an alternative lab equipment.

