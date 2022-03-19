Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) Shares Sold by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 274 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 6.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,255,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,463,000 after buying an additional 143,983 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 0.9% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,996,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,729,000 after buying an additional 18,208 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 3.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,644,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,162,000 after buying an additional 50,160 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 6.3% in the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,106,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,866,000 after buying an additional 66,010 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 48,813.0% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,105,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,809,000 after buying an additional 1,103,174 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens lowered Pacific Premier Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 8th.

Shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock opened at $37.34 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.89 and its 200-day moving average is $40.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.56 and a 12-month high of $47.46.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $198.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.31 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 42.24%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s payout ratio is 36.97%.

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

