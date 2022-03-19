PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $26.85, but opened at $30.20. PagerDuty shares last traded at $31.03, with a volume of 121,844 shares.

The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 33.04% and a negative net margin of 38.41%. The business had revenue of $78.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

PD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PagerDuty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. TD Securities upgraded PagerDuty to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on PagerDuty from $54.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on PagerDuty from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on PagerDuty from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.13.

In other PagerDuty news, VP Stacey Giamalis sold 2,000 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $70,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 68,182 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total transaction of $2,062,505.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 232,972 shares of company stock worth $7,398,581. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PagerDuty by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PagerDuty by 1.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 31,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PagerDuty by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of PagerDuty by 2.2% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in shares of PagerDuty by 19.5% during the third quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.10 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

