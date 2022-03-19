Parallel Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) by 49.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,220 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Asana were worth $2,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Asana during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Asana in the third quarter worth $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Asana by 133.1% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Asana during the third quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Asana by 35.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Asana from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Asana from $64.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Asana from $110.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Asana from $100.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Asana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.54.

In other Asana news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $76.85 per share, with a total value of $38,425,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 1,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.64, for a total transaction of $47,075.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders bought 6,750,000 shares of company stock worth $409,775,000 and sold 96,319 shares worth $5,945,358. 54.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ASAN opened at $43.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.34. Asana, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.41 and a 12 month high of $145.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of -27.11 and a beta of 1.52.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $111.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.18 million. Asana had a negative return on equity of 169.75% and a negative net margin of 76.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Asana, Inc. will post -2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

