Parallel Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 46.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,243 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 163.1% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 84.4% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.67% of the company’s stock.

Hershey stock opened at $206.73 on Friday. The Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $153.94 and a fifty-two week high of $216.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $42.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.08, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.65.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 60.73% and a net margin of 16.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.901 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.63%.

In other Hershey news, SVP James Turoff sold 806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.01, for a total transaction of $153,954.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.35, for a total value of $203,350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,013,059 shares of company stock valued at $205,959,229. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Hershey from $197.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Argus raised Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $224.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Hershey from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Hershey from $191.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Hershey from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.79.

About Hershey

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

