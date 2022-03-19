Parallel Advisors LLC Has $1.20 Million Stock Position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,362 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $1,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PFF. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,545,000. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 53.7% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 65,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 22,908 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $9,823,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas grew its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 1,012,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,295,000 after buying an additional 131,577 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ PFF opened at $36.17 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.20. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $34.81 and a 12 month high of $39.64.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.122 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. This is a positive change from iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

