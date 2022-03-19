Parallel Advisors LLC Has $962,000 Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,374 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,343 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL boosted its position in Progressive by 2.6% in the third quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 2,257,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $204,017,000 after buying an additional 56,776 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in Progressive by 10.7% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 11,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Progressive by 9.9% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 247,988 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $22,416,000 after buying an additional 22,343 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Progressive by 3.5% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 49,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,514,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Progressive by 18.7% in the third quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,817,396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $169,410,000 after buying an additional 285,801 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

PGR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Progressive from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progressive from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Edward Jones lowered shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Progressive from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.33.

In other Progressive news, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total value of $141,890.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 3,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.50, for a total transaction of $327,845.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 14,793 shares of company stock valued at $1,555,459 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

PGR opened at $111.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $65.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.67. The Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $89.35 and a fifty-two week high of $111.85.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. Progressive had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. Progressive’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th. Progressive’s payout ratio is presently 7.05%.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

