Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 17,538 Shares of Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT)

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT – Get Rating) by 41.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 17,538 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chunghwa Telecom were worth $1,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 2.5% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 12,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Chunghwa Telecom by 3.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Chunghwa Telecom by 3.7% during the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 10.6% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 13.2% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 8,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. 2.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CHT stock opened at $44.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.48 billion, a PE ratio of 27.10 and a beta of 0.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.46. Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. has a 52 week low of $38.52 and a 52 week high of $45.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated telecommunication services. It offers domestic & international fixed communication, mobile communication, broadband, Internet services. The Company also provides information and communication technology services; and innovative technology services such as Internet of things and artificial intelligence.

