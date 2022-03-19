Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 22,194 Shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM)

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,194 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF were worth $1,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHM. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 29.0% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 5,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 105.4% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 5,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 3,052 shares during the period. Monarch Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $310,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 13.4% in the third quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 7,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $47.77 on Friday. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.58 and a one year high of $49.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.24 and its 200 day moving average is $48.94.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

