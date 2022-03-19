Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 3,546 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 61.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,232 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 3,546 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2,475.7% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 632,032 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $255,784,000 after purchasing an additional 607,494 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the third quarter worth about $291,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the third quarter worth about $88,144,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 59.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 523,562 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $211,886,000 after acquiring an additional 196,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 37.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 578,234 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $234,011,000 after acquiring an additional 157,389 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $316.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.34. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $278.00 and a fifty-two week high of $485.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $320.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $386.21.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LULU. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $475.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $515.00 to $470.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet lowered Lululemon Athletica from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $515.00 to $461.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $386.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $437.67.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

