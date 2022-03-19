Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 71,914 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Parallel Advisors LLC lessened its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 46.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 82,689 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 71,914 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Pfizer by 0.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 410,828,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,669,727,000 after buying an additional 3,780,033 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Pfizer by 0.5% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 241,360,858 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,381,066,000 after buying an additional 1,171,443 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 3.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,593,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,272,514,000 after buying an additional 3,211,904 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Pfizer by 3.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,894,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,875,532,000 after buying an additional 1,582,052 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Pfizer by 28.8% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 45,980,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,977,614,000 after buying an additional 10,270,562 shares during the period. 64.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on PFE. Bank of America upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $59.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.05.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $54.51 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.25 and a 12-month high of $61.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.33 and its 200 day moving average is $49.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $306.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.76.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.23. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 34.53%. The company had revenue of $23.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 104.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

